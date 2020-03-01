1,853 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $5,917,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 188,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,300,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,077. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

