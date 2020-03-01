1,861 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,827,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.03. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,332,350 shares of company stock valued at $174,432,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

