1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:FIV)

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years.

FIV stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

