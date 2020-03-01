2,008 Shares in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,008 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Splunk by 645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.70. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $201,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,882,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,313 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,577. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

