2,174 Shares in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,815,562.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 13,875 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $1,113,746.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,701 shares in the company, valued at $79,202,489.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,731 shares of company stock worth $4,307,451. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.95. 3,242,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.97. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.