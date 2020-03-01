2,243 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $4,902,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 11.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $123.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,258. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.71. The company has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

