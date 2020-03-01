2,402,602 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,402,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,314,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.39% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $2,391,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $19,275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLOK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.03. 14,062,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,391,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.27.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

