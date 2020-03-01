2,927 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,646,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.90. 359,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,052. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $147.92 and a one year high of $198.16.

