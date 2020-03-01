3,260 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,472,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,548. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

