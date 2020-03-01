4,273 Shares in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.97. 2,538,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.98. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

