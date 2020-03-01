4,649 Shares in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yandex during the third quarter worth $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,623,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,066. Yandex NV has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several equities analysts have commented on YNDX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.
Yandex Profile
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.