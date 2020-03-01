4,649 Shares in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yandex during the third quarter worth $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,623,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,066. Yandex NV has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $20.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on YNDX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.