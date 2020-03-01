750 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,887,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

COKE stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.38. The company had a trading volume of 104,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 52 week low of $190.43 and a 52 week high of $413.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.80). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COKE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

