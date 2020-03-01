8,394 Shares in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,061,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 63,599 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,606,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,981,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,485,000 after purchasing an additional 81,412 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after buying an additional 499,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,137,000.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,611,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $38.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

