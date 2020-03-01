8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Earns Buy Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their buy rating on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of 8X8 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.82.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. 8X8’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in 8X8 by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,364,000 after buying an additional 86,824 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

