9,378 Shares in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 241.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,533,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,981. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

