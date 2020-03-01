9,882 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,882 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in HP by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $20.79. 26,357,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,550,470. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. ValuEngine cut HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.