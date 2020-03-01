Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 28,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,440,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.45. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.48.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

