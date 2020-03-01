Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 138,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,784 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Albemarle by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,896 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

