Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,883.75. 9,364,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,723. The stock has a market cap of $938.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,986.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,834.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

