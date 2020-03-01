Analysts Anticipate Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Masco posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,955,710.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,816.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,988,790. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,153,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,257. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. Masco has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

