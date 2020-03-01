ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 30th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ANDA opened at $10.17 on Friday. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Get ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $9,812,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 268,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.