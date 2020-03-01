Barrington Research Cuts Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target to $37.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Marcus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of MCS opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Marcus has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $795.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $11,101,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,403 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,908 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $2,583,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $1,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

