BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $477,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $12.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.01. 2,039,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.54 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.