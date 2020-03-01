Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) Shares Bought by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 161,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 22.8% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 131,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,703. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

