Brokerages Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. 503,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,542. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,984.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $1,851,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,719 shares of company stock worth $4,534,407. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

