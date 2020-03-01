Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 65,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 234,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 5,378,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,738. Cameco Corp has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC set a $13.00 target price on Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

