Canfor Pulp Products Inc (CFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 11th

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CFX traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.15. The company had a trading volume of 82,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.92. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$7.09 and a 52-week high of C$16.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered Canfor Pulp Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

