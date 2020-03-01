CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. CBRE Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.05-4.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.05-4.25 EPS.

CBRE opened at $56.14 on Friday. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.