Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $36.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IOVA. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. 2,727,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,367. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.13. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $34.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,410,000 after purchasing an additional 520,445 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 823,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,498,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

