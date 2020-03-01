Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 609,202 shares of company stock valued at $28,521,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $40.75. 27,385,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,318,315. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

