Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6,858.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,655,000 after buying an additional 346,749 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $91,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after buying an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.95.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $15.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $493.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,549,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,991. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $335.53 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.