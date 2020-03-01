Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,754 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 209,544 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106,591 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $11.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.14. 7,050,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $129.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.83.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.