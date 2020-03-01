Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J increased its holdings in Ecolab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.45. 3,424,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.40 and its 200-day moving average is $195.29. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $168.01 and a one year high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.77.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

