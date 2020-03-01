Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) is MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s 3rd Largest Position

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,178,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541,000 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 2.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.40% of Enbridge worth $325,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,704,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,688,000 after buying an additional 1,143,856 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,810,000 after buying an additional 321,281 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after buying an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,259,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,820,000 after buying an additional 110,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,863,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,599,000 after buying an additional 400,105 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,497,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,841. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.41.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

