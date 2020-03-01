Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Noble Financial

Noble Financial cut shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. GMP Securities lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Pi Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.

EXK stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.55. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $233.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 39.50% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,187 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

