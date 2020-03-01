Evertec Inc (EVTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Evertec has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Evertec has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Evertec to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.68. 825,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,855. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Evertec has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Evertec will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

