ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.42-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.ExlService also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.42-3.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXLS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.71.

EXLS stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. ExlService has a 12 month low of $55.34 and a 12 month high of $78.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $187,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

