Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $142,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 78,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 921 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,873,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $384,453,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $9,852,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $514,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,097 shares of company stock worth $19,832,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.47. The stock had a trading volume of 32,289,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,818,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.14. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

