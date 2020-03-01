Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.31. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

FSS stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 686,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.