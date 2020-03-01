FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.05. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.76.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

