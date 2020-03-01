Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 230.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,459 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $57,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,988 shares of company stock worth $15,142,199. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.72. 8,619,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,877. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 147.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $104.73 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

