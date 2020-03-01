First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in First American Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens upped their price target on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

NYSE FAF traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.85. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.50.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

