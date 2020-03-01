First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity alerts:

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.