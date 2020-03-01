First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $15.36.
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd
