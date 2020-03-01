First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

