First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FPF opened at $22.50 on Friday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

