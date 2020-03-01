Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,335,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,955,887 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises about 0.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.26% of Ford Motor worth $96,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 116,484,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,170,024. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

