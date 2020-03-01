Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given New $17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gamida Cell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.33. 43,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,700. The firm has a market cap of $104.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 4.98. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

