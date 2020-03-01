Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.67.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.