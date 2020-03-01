Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Trimmed by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,802 shares of company stock worth $3,994,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.36. 33,415,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,316,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

