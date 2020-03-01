Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GOGO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of Gogo stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,789. The stock has a market cap of $337.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. Gogo has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $7.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

