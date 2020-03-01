Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
GOGO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.
Shares of Gogo stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,789. The stock has a market cap of $337.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. Gogo has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $7.23.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
